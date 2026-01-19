Was there any good news for DHI Group Inc (DHX) stock in the last session?

While DHI Group Inc has underperformed by -1.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DHX rose by 9.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.34 to $1.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.28% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2025, Lake Street Downgraded DHI Group Inc (NYSE: DHX) to Hold. A report published by Barrington Research on October 04, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for DHX. Lake Street also rated DHX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2021. B. Riley Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 22, 2021, but set its price target from $4.50 to $5. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DHX, as published in its report on June 14, 2021. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of DHI Group Inc (DHX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.96%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DHI Group Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.89% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 248.00K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DHX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.96%, with a gain of 0.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.42, showing growth from the present price of $1.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DHX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DHI Group Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.