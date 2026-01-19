Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS)’s results reveal risk

While Kura Sushi USA Inc has overperformed by 2.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRUS rose by 44.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $95.98 to $40.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.09% in the last 200 days.

On February 25, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) recommending Hold. A report published by Lake Street on February 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KRUS. Northcoast also rated KRUS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $79 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2024. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on April 24, 2024, and assigned a price target of $114. Lake Street resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for KRUS, as published in its report on January 05, 2024. Barclays’s report from July 20, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $95 for KRUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Kura Sushi USA Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KRUS is recording an average volume of 364.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.68%, with a gain of 8.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.44, showing decline from the present price of $75.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kura Sushi USA Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.