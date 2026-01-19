TrueBlue Inc (TBI) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While TrueBlue Inc has overperformed by 4.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TBI rose by 15.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.55 to $3.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.84% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded TrueBlue Inc (NYSE: TBI) to Outperform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on May 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for TBI. Sidoti also rated TBI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2022. Robert W. Baird April 27, 2021d the rating to Outperform on April 27, 2021, and set its price target from $21 to $29. Northcoast December 14, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TBI, as published in its report on December 14, 2020. BMO Capital Markets’s report from November 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for TBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Northcoast also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TrueBlue Inc (TBI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.79%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of TrueBlue Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TBI is recording an average volume of 217.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.69%, with a gain of 9.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TrueBlue Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.