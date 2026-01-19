Apyx Medical Corp (APYX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Apyx Medical Corp has overperformed by 2.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APYX rose by 14.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.44 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.46% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) recommending Buy. A report published by Citizens JMP on November 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Outperform’ for APYX. Citizens JMP also Upgraded APYX shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 12, 2025. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for APYX, as published in its report on July 14, 2023. Lake Street’s report from May 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for APYX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Dougherty & Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Apyx Medical Corp (APYX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Apyx Medical Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -172.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and APYX is registering an average volume of 104.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.15%, with a gain of 14.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apyx Medical Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.