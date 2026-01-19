The Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Cartesian Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNAC rose by 2.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.12 to $5.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.54% in the last 200 days.

On July 09, 2025, Wedbush started tracking Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAC) recommending Outperform. A report published by BTIG Research on December 19, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RNAC. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RNAC, as published in its report on June 04, 2024. Mizuho’s report from May 24, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $40 for RNAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -98.65%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cartesian Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RNAC is recording 183.33K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.28%, with a loss of -9.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.57, showing growth from the present price of $7.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cartesian Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 65.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.