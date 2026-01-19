It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN)

While Design Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSGN fell by -1.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.31 to $2.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 61.08% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2026, Oppenheimer started tracking Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DSGN) recommending Outperform. A report published by Leerink Partners on December 03, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for DSGN. Craig Hallum also rated DSGN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 03, 2025. Piper Sandler May 07, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for DSGN, as published in its report on May 07, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from November 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for DSGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN)

Design Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DSGN has an average volume of 385.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.18%, with a loss of -1.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.40, showing growth from the present price of $9.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Design Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.