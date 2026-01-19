Silvaco Group Inc (SVCO) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Silvaco Group Inc has underperformed by -2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SVCO rose by 11.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.93 to $3.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.03% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Silvaco Group Inc (NASDAQ: SVCO) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on March 06, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SVCO. TD Cowen also reiterated SVCO shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 13, 2024. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on October 17, 2024, but set its price target from $26 to $19. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SVCO, as published in its report on October 16, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from June 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $26 for SVCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Silvaco Group Inc (SVCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.18%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Silvaco Group Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SVCO is recording 175.43K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.53%, with a gain of 2.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SVCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Silvaco Group Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 71.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.