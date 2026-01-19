Is it possible to buy Universal Logistics Holdings Inc(ULH) shares at a good price now?

While Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has underperformed by -6.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ULH rose by 15.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.42 to $12.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.99% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2024, Stifel Downgraded Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULH) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on January 10, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ULH. Stifel also Downgraded ULH shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 02, 2022. Stifel August 02, 2019d the rating to Buy on August 02, 2019, and set its price target from $31 to $30. Loop Capital April 30, 2019d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ULH, as published in its report on April 30, 2019. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ULH’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.42 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.04%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ULH is recording an average volume of 58.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.22%, with a gain of 2.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing decline from the present price of $17.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ULH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Universal Logistics Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 74.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.