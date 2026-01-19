Results from So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) show potential

While So-Young International Inc ADR has overperformed by 0.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SY rose by 4.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.28 to $0.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.18% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SY. Needham also reiterated SY shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 23, 2021. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on April 23, 2020, and assigned a price target of $16.20. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SY, as published in its report on December 05, 2019. Needham’s report from May 28, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $16.50 for SY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of So-Young International Inc ADR (SY)

With SY’s current dividend of $0.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.14%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

So-Young International Inc ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SY has an average volume of 994.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.00%, with a gain of 1.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.62, showing growth from the present price of $2.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze So-Young International Inc ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.