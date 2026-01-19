A stock that deserves closer examination: Starz Entertainment Corp (STRZ)

While Starz Entertainment Corp has overperformed by 0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STRZ fell by -5.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.98 to $8.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.16% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking Starz Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: STRZ) recommending Neutral. A report published by The Benchmark Company on July 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for STRZ. Raymond James also rated STRZ shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 20, 2025.

Analysis of Starz Entertainment Corp (STRZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -61.56%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Starz Entertainment Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and STRZ is registering an average volume of 121.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.72%, with a gain of 0.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STRZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Starz Entertainment Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.