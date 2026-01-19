Playboy Inc (PLBY) did well last session?

While Playboy Inc has underperformed by -2.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLBY rose by 2.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.53 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.44% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2025, ROTH MKM started tracking Playboy Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on August 10, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for PLBY. ROTH MKM also Downgraded PLBY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on May 05, 2023, and assigned a price target of $2.50. ROTH MKM resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PLBY, as published in its report on March 17, 2023. Stifel’s report from July 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for PLBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Playboy Inc (PLBY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 125.39%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Playboy Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -749.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PLBY is registering an average volume of 734.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a gain of 3.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Playboy Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.