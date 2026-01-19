Do investors need to be concerned about NL Industries, Inc (NL)?

While NL Industries, Inc has underperformed by -5.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NL rose by 8.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.96 to $5.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.16% in the last 200 days.

On May 25, 2021, Barclays Downgraded NL Industries, Inc (NYSE: NL) to Underweight. A report published by Barclays on November 15, 2017, Reiterated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for NL. Barclays also reiterated NL shares as ‘Underweight’, quoting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 07, 2017. Barclays Reiterated the rating as Underweight on August 28, 2015, but set its price target from $8 to $5. Barclays resumed its ‘Underweight’ rating for NL, as published in its report on March 17, 2015. Barclays’s report from May 29, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $9 for NL shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of NL Industries, Inc (NL)

With NL’s current dividend of $0.35 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.66%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NL Industries, Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NL has an average volume of 40.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.17%, with a loss of -9.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NL Industries, Inc Shares?

Security & Protection Services giant NL Industries, Inc (NL) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing NL Industries, Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -121.85%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 82.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.