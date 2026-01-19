J and Friends Holdings Ltd. ADR (JF) deserves closer scrutiny

While J and Friends Holdings Ltd. ADR has underperformed by -8.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JF rose by 23.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.38 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.17% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of J and Friends Holdings Ltd. ADR (JF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of J and Friends Holdings Ltd. ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.18, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JF is recording 71.01K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.09%, with a gain of 13.13% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze J and Friends Holdings Ltd. ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.