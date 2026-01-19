Can you now get a good deal on SoundThinking Inc’s shares?

While SoundThinking Inc has underperformed by -3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSTI fell by -3.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.43 to $5.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.16% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded SoundThinking Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) to Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on November 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SSTI. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on May 24, 2024, and assigned a price target of $21. William Blair May 17, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SSTI, as published in its report on May 17, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from June 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $31 for SSTI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Imperial Capital also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of SoundThinking Inc (SSTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

SoundThinking Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SSTI has an average volume of 172.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.93%, with a loss of -13.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.50, showing growth from the present price of $7.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SoundThinking Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.