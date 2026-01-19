Have you been able to find a good deal on GH Research PLC’s shares?

While GH Research PLC has overperformed by 0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GHRS rose by 33.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.50 to $7.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.22% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2025, Needham started tracking GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) recommending Buy. Guggenheim also rated GHRS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 13, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on March 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $31. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for GHRS, as published in its report on February 13, 2025. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $45 for GHRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of GH Research PLC (GHRS)

To gain a thorough understanding of GH Research PLC’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 28.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GHRS is recording an average volume of 438.45K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.71%, with a gain of 13.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.62, showing growth from the present price of $16.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GHRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GH Research PLC Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.