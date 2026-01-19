A closer look at Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) is warranted

While Foghorn Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -4.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FHTX rose by 11.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.95 to $2.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.05% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FHTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on November 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FHTX. B. Riley Securities also rated FHTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 17, 2025. Citizens JMP Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on April 23, 2025, and assigned a price target of $9. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FHTX, as published in its report on January 30, 2025. Jefferies’s report from September 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $18 for FHTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.42%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 221.75K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FHTX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.35%, with a gain of 16.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.38, showing growth from the present price of $6.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FHTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Foghorn Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.