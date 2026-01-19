Did Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (DSY) perform well in the last session?

While Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd has underperformed by -0.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSY rose by 3.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.33 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -72.56% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (DSY)

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DSY is registering an average volume of 207.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.67%, with a loss of -6.10% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 73.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.