D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s results are impressive

Within its last year performance, HEPS rose by 12.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.85 to $2.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.51% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS) to Neutral. A report published by HSBC Securities on January 22, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for HEPS. Citigroup also Upgraded HEPS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 14, 2023. HSBC Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HEPS, as published in its report on August 04, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from July 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for HEPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -127.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HEPS is recording an average volume of 317.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.95%, with a gain of 1.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.67, showing growth from the present price of $2.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HEPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.