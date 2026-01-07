Was anything positive for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) stock last session?

While Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BDTX rose by 7.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.94 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.89% in the last 200 days.

On December 03, 2025, Guggenheim Downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) to Neutral. Stifel also rated BDTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 16, 2025. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on September 04, 2025, and assigned a price target of $8. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BDTX, as published in its report on July 01, 2025. Raymond James’s report from July 31, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $20 for BDTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BDTX is registering an average volume of 1.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a gain of 4.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.43, showing growth from the present price of $2.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BDTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc Shares?

A giant in the Biotechnology market, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) is based in the USA. When comparing Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.77%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.