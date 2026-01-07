Results from Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) show risk

While Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -3.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APLS fell by -4.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.57 to $16.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.24% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) recommending Peer Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for APLS. Goldman also Downgraded APLS shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 26, 2025. BofA Securities May 09, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for APLS, as published in its report on May 09, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from April 29, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $44 for APLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 132.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and APLS is recording an average volume of 2.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.63%, with a loss of -4.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.00, showing growth from the present price of $23.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Biotechnology market. When comparing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 80.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 458.67%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.