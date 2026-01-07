Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Uxin Ltd ADR has underperformed by -11.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UXIN rose by 5.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.41 to $2.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.04% in the last 200 days.

On October 23, 2019, JP Morgan Downgraded Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on March 12, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for UXIN. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for UXIN, as published in its report on August 16, 2018.

Analysis of Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Uxin Ltd ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UXIN is recording 220.06K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.15%, with a gain of 6.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UXIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Uxin Ltd ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.