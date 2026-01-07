Is Mainz Biomed N.V (MYNZ) a good investment opportunity?

While Mainz Biomed N.V has overperformed by 6.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MYNZ rose by 20.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.20 to $0.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.42% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking Mainz Biomed N.V (NASDAQ: MYNZ) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on November 25, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MYNZ. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on June 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25.

Analysis of Mainz Biomed N.V (MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed N.V’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MYNZ has an average volume of 561.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.36%, with a gain of 11.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MYNZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mainz Biomed N.V Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.