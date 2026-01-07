TMDE’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Currently, TMD Energy Ltd’s (TMDE) stock is trading at $0.9, marking a fall of -6.66% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -85.66% below its 52-week high of $6.27 and 119.29% above its 52-week low of $0.41. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -35.93% below the high and +117.22% above the low.

How does TMD Energy Ltd (TMDE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

TMD Energy Ltd (AMEX: TMDE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in TMD Energy Ltd (TMDE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 84.87% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.19% of its stock and 1.27% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Xtx Topco Ltd holding total of 24.31 shares that make 0.10% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 21656.0.

The securities firm Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 17.4 shares of TMDE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.07%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 15498.0.

An overview of TMD Energy Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests TMD Energy Ltd (TMDE) traded 6,322,681 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6424 and price change of +0.1136. With the moving average of $0.6865 and a price change of +0.0901, about 2,545,402 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TMDE’s 100-day average volume is 1,299,143 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.7750 and a price change of +0.0463.