CTOR’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

Its current price is -80.61% under its 52-week high of $6.19 and 117.94% more than its 52-week low of $0.55. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.67% below the high and +27.88% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CTOR’s SMA-200 is $1.5595. CTOR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.23, resulting in an 25.96 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Citius Oncology Inc (CTOR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Citius Oncology Inc (CTOR): Earnings History

If we examine Citius Oncology Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.06, slashing the consensus of -$0.06. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.06 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.06. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.00%.

Citius Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CTOR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Citius Oncology Inc (CTOR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 92.99% of shares. A total of 17 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 10.26% of its stock and 146.28% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC holding total of 7.68 shares that make 9.05% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 9.13 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 180.17 shares of CTOR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.21%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.21 million.

An overview of Citius Oncology Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Citius Oncology Inc (CTOR) traded 581,975 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1432 and price change of +0.1100. With the moving average of $1.2861 and a price change of -0.5200, about 514,602 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CTOR’s 100-day average volume is 379,767 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.5623 and a price change of -0.5200.