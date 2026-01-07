Have you been able to find a good deal on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares?

While Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 3.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNDA fell by -7.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.60 to $3.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 66.44% in the last 200 days.

On November 05, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on October 31, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VNDA. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated VNDA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 11, 2024. Jefferies February 25, 2022d the rating to Hold on February 25, 2022, and set its price target from $24 to $12. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VNDA, as published in its report on May 12, 2021. Citigroup’s report from January 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for VNDA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VNDA is recording an average volume of 1.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.03%, with a gain of 12.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.62, showing growth from the present price of $8.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNDA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.