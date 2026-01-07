DigitalBridge Group Inc’s results are impressive

While DigitalBridge Group Inc has overperformed by 0.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBRG rose by 0.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.55 to $6.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.56% in the last 200 days.

On January 27, 2025, JMP Securities started tracking DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on November 06, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for DBRG. B. Riley Securities also rated DBRG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2023. JP Morgan September 28, 2023d the rating to Overweight on September 28, 2023, and set its price target from $19 to $25. Keefe Bruyette June 05, 2023d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DBRG, as published in its report on June 05, 2023. Deutsche Bank’s report from February 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $18 for DBRG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of DBRG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of DigitalBridge Group Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1675.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DBRG is recording an average volume of 6.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.71%, with a gain of 0.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.25, showing growth from the present price of $15.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalBridge Group Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Asset Management sector, DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) is based in the USA. When comparing DigitalBridge Group Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 216.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1830.19%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.