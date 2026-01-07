Did SNDL Inc (SNDL) perform well in the last session?

While SNDL Inc has underperformed by -1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNDL rose by 1.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.89 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.39% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, Alliance Global Partners started tracking SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) recommending Buy. Canaccord Genuity also Upgraded SNDL shares as ‘Speculative Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 16, 2022. BMO Capital Markets May 03, 2022d the rating to Market Perform on May 03, 2022, and set its price target from $0.60 to $0.70. Canaccord Genuity March 19, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Sell’ for SNDL, as published in its report on March 19, 2021. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of SNDL Inc (SNDL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of SNDL Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.40M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SNDL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.04%, with a loss of -1.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.79, showing growth from the present price of $1.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNDL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SNDL Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.