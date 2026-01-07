Did Symbotic Inc (SYM) perform well in the last session?

While Symbotic Inc has overperformed by 2.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYM rose by 18.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $87.88 to $16.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.23% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2025, Goldman Downgraded Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) to Sell. A report published by Craig Hallum on November 25, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SYM. Barclays Initiated an Underweight rating on October 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $38. Northcoast initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SYM, as published in its report on October 02, 2025. UBS’s report from September 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $35 for SYM shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Symbotic Inc (SYM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.23%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Symbotic Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SYM is registering an average volume of 2.79M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.88%, with a gain of 17.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.50, showing decline from the present price of $70.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Symbotic Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.