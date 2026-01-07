Applovin Corp’s results are impressive

While Applovin Corp has underperformed by -2.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APP fell by -8.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $745.61 to $200.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.42% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) recommending Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on October 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for APP. Scotiabank also rated APP shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $430 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 08, 2025. FBN Securities initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for APP, as published in its report on March 28, 2025. The Benchmark Company’s report from January 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $375 for APP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Applovin Corp (APP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Applovin Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 230.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and APP is recording an average volume of 4.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.15%, with a loss of -11.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $757.33, showing growth from the present price of $617.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applovin Corp Shares?

Applovin Corp (APP) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Advertising Agencies market. When comparing Applovin Corp shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 77.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 96.46%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.