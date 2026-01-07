Can Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) meet market expectations this quarter?

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY)’s stock is trading at $26.23 at the moment marking a rise of 0.58% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -42.88% less than their 52-week high of $45.92, and 219.88% over their 52-week low of $8.20. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.55% below the high and +17.69% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GLXY’s SMA-200 is $24.83.

Further, it is important to consider GLXY stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.20.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 82.20. GLXY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.67, resulting in an 1.50 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 15 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.73 in simple terms.

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY): Earnings History

If we examine Galaxy Digital Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.01, slashing the consensus of $0.31. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.7, resulting in a 223.72% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.31. That was a difference of $0.7 and a surprise of 223.72%.

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.80% of shares. A total of 344 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 65.48% of its stock and 67.36% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 24.0 shares that make 12.47% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 628.86 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 16.21 shares of GLXY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.42%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 424.66 million.

An overview of Galaxy Digital Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) traded 5,725,115 shares per day, with a moving average of $25.12 and price change of +0.09. With the moving average of $27.52 and a price change of -13.64, about 7,935,092 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GLXY’s 100-day average volume is 8,243,193 shares, alongside a moving average of $29.83 and a price change of -2.39.