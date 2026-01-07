ALM’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

In the current trading session, Almonty Industries Inc’s (ALM) stock is trading at the price of $9.38, a fall of -3.70% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -12.17% less than its 52-week high of $10.68 and 921.79% better than its 52-week low of $0.92. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.12% below the high and +44.69% above the low.

It is also essential to consider ALM stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 110.57 for the last year.ALM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 17.18, resulting in an 29.65 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Almonty Industries Inc (ALM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.50 in simple terms.

Almonty Industries Inc (ALM): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.01 and -0.04 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.01 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.01 and also replicates unch growth rate year over year.

Almonty Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ALM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Almonty Industries Inc (ALM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 34.06% of shares. A total of 94 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.17% of its stock and 12.39% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC holding total of 3.39 shares that make 1.34% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 31.76 million.

The securities firm Hood River Capital Management LLC holds 2.42 shares of ALM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.96%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 22.72 million.

An overview of Almonty Industries Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Almonty Industries Inc (ALM) traded 3,153,076 shares per day, with a moving average of $8.41 and price change of +1.36. With the moving average of $7.36 and a price change of +2.31, about 2,447,190 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ALM’s 100-day average volume is 2,218,543 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.60 and a price change of +4.55.