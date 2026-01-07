AtaiBeckley Inc (ATAI)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While AtaiBeckley Inc has overperformed by 3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATAI fell by -2.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.75 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.07% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2025, Needham started tracking AtaiBeckley Inc (NASDAQ: ATAI) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on July 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ATAI. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated ATAI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 18, 2024. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ATAI, as published in its report on November 01, 2022. Maxim Group’s report from November 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for ATAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AtaiBeckley Inc (ATAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 174.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AtaiBeckley Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ATAI is registering an average volume of 5.03M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.40, showing growth from the present price of $4.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AtaiBeckley Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.