A year in review: BETA Technologies Inc (BETA)’s performance in the last year

While BETA Technologies Inc has overperformed by 1.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BETA rose by 4.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.50 to $22.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.81% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2025, Needham started tracking BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE: BETA) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BETA. Jefferies also rated BETA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 01, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $47. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BETA, as published in its report on December 01, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from December 01, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $42 for BETA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BETA Technologies Inc (BETA)

BETA Technologies Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BETA has an average volume of 1.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.41%, with a gain of 0.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.88, showing growth from the present price of $29.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BETA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BETA Technologies Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.