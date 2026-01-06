What is going on with Theriva Biologics Inc? Sentiment Analysis

Currently, Theriva Biologics Inc’s (TOVX) stock is trading at $0.25, marking a gain of 4.15% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -87.64% below its 52-week high of $2.03 and 52.03% above its 52-week low of $0.17. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.07% below the high and +52.82% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TOVX’s SMA-200 is $0.5299.

TOVX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.38, resulting in an 1.13 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX): Earnings History

If we examine Theriva Biologics Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.45, beating the consensus of -$0.38. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.07, resulting in a -18.42% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.45 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.38. That was a difference of -$0.07 and a surprise of -18.42%.

Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX: TOVX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.30% of shares. A total of 24 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.34% of its stock and 1.37% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC holding total of 120.03 shares that make 0.36% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 30007.0.

The securities firm Two Sigma Investments, LP holds 61.84 shares of TOVX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.18%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 15459.0.

An overview of Theriva Biologics Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) traded 10,726,225 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2102 and price change of +0.0268. With the moving average of $0.2454 and a price change of -0.0897, about 17,716,443 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TOVX’s 100-day average volume is 11,986,748 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.3333 and a price change of -0.1855.