VELO’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

Velo3D Inc (VELO)’s stock is trading at $18.16 at the moment marking a rise of 15.97% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -36.28% less than their 52-week high of $28.50, and 1174.47% over their 52-week low of $1.42. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.04% below the high and +237.45% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider VELO stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 7.73.VELO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 7.83, resulting in an 32.08 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Velo3D Inc (VELO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Velo3D Inc (NASDAQ: VELO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Velo3D Inc (VELO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 50.64% of shares. A total of 40 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 11.13% of its stock and 22.54% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC holding total of 1.72 shares that make 12.20% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 32.34 million.

The securities firm AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds 1.33 shares of VELO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.46%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 25.07 million.

An overview of Velo3D Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Velo3D Inc (VELO) traded 1,892,174 shares per day, with a moving average of $12.41 and price change of +12.18. With the moving average of $8.04 and a price change of +12.20, about 1,060,182 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.