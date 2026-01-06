A review of SAFX’s current quarter earnings predictions

In the current trading session, XCF Global Inc’s (SAFX) stock is trading at the price of $0.24, a fall of -3.24% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -99.47% less than its 52-week high of $45.90 and -2.39% better than its 52-week low of $0.25. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -70.33% below the high and +2.04% above the low.

It is also essential to consider SAFX stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 3.16 for the last year.SAFX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 7.00, resulting in an 57.90 price to cash per share for the period.

How does XCF Global Inc (SAFX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

XCF Global Inc (NASDAQ: SAFX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in XCF Global Inc (SAFX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 86.07% of shares. A total of 58 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.00% of its stock and 21.53% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 1.6 shares that make 1.01% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.39 million.

The securities firm Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 1.41 shares of SAFX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.89%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.34 million.

An overview of XCF Global Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests XCF Global Inc (SAFX) traded 1,342,412 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3893 and price change of -0.5476. With the moving average of $0.6189 and a price change of -0.8499, about 827,555 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SAFX’s 100-day average volume is 826,564 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9496 and a price change of -1.0899.