PLG’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

Currently, Platinum Group Metals Ltd’s (PLG) stock is trading at $2.54, marking a gain of 3.67% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -24.40% below its 52-week high of $3.36 and 156.57% above its 52-week low of $0.99. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.88% below the high and +14.67% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PLG’s SMA-200 is $1.81.

PLG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 8.04, resulting in an 25.32 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG): Earnings History

If we examine Platinum Group Metals Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2027), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of -$0.02. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2027), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.02. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (AMEX: PLG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.07% of shares. A total of 69 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 26.37% of its stock and 34.73% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. holding total of 9.49 shares that make 8.13% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 24.11 million.

The securities firm Millennium Management Llc holds 1.02 shares of PLG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.87%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.58 million.

An overview of Platinum Group Metals Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) traded 4,340,312 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.58 and price change of +0.08. With the moving average of $2.32 and a price change of +0.28, about 2,949,953 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PLG’s 100-day average volume is 2,816,134 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.20 and a price change of +1.06.