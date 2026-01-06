How will Gemini Space Station Inc’s (GEMI) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

In the current trading session, Gemini Space Station Inc’s (GEMI) stock is trading at the price of $11.28, a gain of 1.44% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -75.42% less than its 52-week high of $45.89 and 16.65% better than its 52-week low of $9.67. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -25.41% below the high and +17.79% above the low.

It is also essential to consider GEMI stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 6.97 for the last year.GEMI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.03, resulting in an 1.06 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Gemini Space Station Inc (GEMI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 11 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Gemini Space Station Inc (NASDAQ: GEMI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Gemini Space Station Inc (GEMI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 7.37% of shares. A total of 96 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 35.21% of its stock and 38.01% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holding total of 1.62 shares that make 3.81% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 18.19 million.

The securities firm Altimeter Capital Management, LP holds 1.6 shares of GEMI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.76%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 17.96 million.

An overview of Gemini Space Station Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Gemini Space Station Inc (GEMI) traded 2,388,785 shares per day, with a moving average of $11.35 and price change of -0.06. With the moving average of $12.96 and a price change of -8.17, about 2,113,380 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.