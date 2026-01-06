Is Sunrun Inc (RUN) a good investment opportunity?

While Sunrun Inc has underperformed by -5.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RUN fell by -0.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.44 to $5.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.77% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2025, Guggenheim Upgraded Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on November 07, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RUN. Citigroup also Upgraded RUN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 21, 2025. Jefferies October 01, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RUN, as published in its report on October 01, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from August 18, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $16 for RUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.88%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sunrun Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RUN is recording an average volume of 7.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.94%, with a loss of -10.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.89, showing growth from the present price of $18.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sunrun Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.