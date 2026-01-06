Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Compass Minerals International Inc has overperformed by 4.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMP rose by 6.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.69 to $8.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.60% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) to Underweight. A report published by JP Morgan on February 12, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for CMP. Loop Capital also Upgraded CMP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 26, 2024. Loop Capital March 04, 2024d the rating to Hold on March 04, 2024, and set its price target from $29 to $26. JP Morgan November 20, 2023d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CMP, as published in its report on November 20, 2023. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Compass Minerals International Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CMP is registering an average volume of 458.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.92%, with a gain of 3.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing growth from the present price of $20.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Minerals International Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.