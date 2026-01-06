Is Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) a opportunity to investors?

While Fuelcell Energy Inc has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FCEL rose by 12.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.98 to $3.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.26% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) to Hold. A report published by TD Cowen on December 20, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for FCEL. Jefferies also rated FCEL shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 14, 2023. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on December 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $3.85. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for FCEL, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Fuelcell Energy Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FCEL is recording an average volume of 3.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.19%, with a loss of -2.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FCEL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fuelcell Energy Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.