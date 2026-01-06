How did Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) fare last session?

While Vertical Aerospace Ltd has overperformed by 4.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVTL rose by 14.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.49 to $2.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.21% in the last 200 days.

On August 22, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) recommending Overweight. A report published by Needham on July 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EVTL. D. Boral Capital also rated EVTL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 27, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on February 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $12. Deutsche Bank July 23, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EVTL, as published in its report on July 23, 2024. Canaccord Genuity’s report from June 09, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $2 for EVTL shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL)

In order to gain a clear picture of Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.94M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EVTL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.38%, with a gain of 10.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.62, showing growth from the present price of $6.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVTL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vertical Aerospace Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.