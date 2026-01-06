GWH underperforms with a -2.99 decrease in share price

While ESS Tech Inc has underperformed by -2.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GWH rose by 3.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.87 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.25% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2025, Roth Capital Upgraded ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) to Buy. A report published by ROTH MKM on March 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GWH. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded GWH shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 14, 2024. ROTH MKM initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GWH, as published in its report on July 12, 2024. Canaccord Genuity’s report from July 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.75 for GWH shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ESS Tech Inc (GWH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.39%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ESS Tech Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -265.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 9.08M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GWH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.52%, with a gain of 4.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GWH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ESS Tech Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.