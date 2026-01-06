A year in review: TeraWulf Inc (WULF)’s performance in the last year

While TeraWulf Inc has overperformed by 6.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WULF rose by 18.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.05 to $2.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 69.25% in the last 200 days.

On December 31, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) to Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on October 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for WULF. Citizens JMP Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on May 22, 2025, and assigned a price target of $7. Rosenblatt initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WULF, as published in its report on April 09, 2025. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TeraWulf Inc (WULF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 86.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TeraWulf Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -181.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WULF is recording an average volume of 39.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.22%, with a gain of 15.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.94, showing growth from the present price of $13.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WULF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TeraWulf Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.