Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) stock: You might be surprised

Currently, Genius Group Ltd’s (GNS) stock is trading at $0.65, marking a fall of -2.46% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -66.14% below its 52-week high of $1.92 and 209.62% above its 52-week low of $0.21. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -17.41% below the high and +16.52% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GNS’s SMA-200 is $0.7291.

As well, it is important to consider GNS stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 9.25.GNS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.75, resulting in an 3.96 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Genius Group Ltd (GNS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS): Earnings History

If we examine Genius Group Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07, slashing the consensus of -$0.08. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.07, resulting in a -0.07 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.08. That was a difference of -$0.07 and a surprise of -0.07.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Genius Group Ltd (GNS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.57% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.18% of its stock and 1.29% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC holding total of 123.47 shares that make 0.14% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 80145.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 41.51 shares of GNS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 26942.0.

An overview of Genius Group Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Genius Group Ltd (GNS) traded 1,093,993 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6574 and price change of +0.0035. With the moving average of $0.7184 and a price change of -0.2175, about 3,258,617 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GNS’s 100-day average volume is 2,776,495 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8202 and a price change of -0.2409.