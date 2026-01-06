Can you still get a good price for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) Shares at this point?

While Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On December 15, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on September 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for MIST. H.C. Wainwright also rated MIST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 05, 2025. Rodman & Renshaw Initiated an Buy rating on August 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. Jefferies June 20, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for MIST, as published in its report on June 20, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from April 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for MIST shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -260.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MIST has an average volume of 4.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.79%, with a loss of -2.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.60, showing growth from the present price of $2.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MIST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.