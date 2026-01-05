What was JFrog Ltd (FROG)’s performance in the last session?

While JFrog Ltd has underperformed by -4.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FROG fell by -4.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.43 to $27.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.83% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on November 24, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FROG. Oppenheimer also Upgraded FROG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 07, 2025. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on April 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $40. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for FROG, as published in its report on September 05, 2024. Robert W. Baird’s report from August 27, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $32 for FROG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of JFrog Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FROG is recording 1.56M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a loss of -10.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.84, showing growth from the present price of $59.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FROG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JFrog Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.