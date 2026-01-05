Amplitude Inc (AMPL) shows promising results

While Amplitude Inc has underperformed by -5.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPL fell by -5.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.88 to $7.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.36% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on October 31, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AMPL. Needham also rated AMPL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 03, 2025. Robert W. Baird February 20, 2025d the rating to Outperform on February 20, 2025, and set its price target from $12 to $17. DA Davidson February 20, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AMPL, as published in its report on February 20, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $11 for AMPL shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Amplitude Inc (AMPL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Amplitude Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMPL has an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.96%, with a loss of -8.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.30, showing growth from the present price of $10.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amplitude Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.