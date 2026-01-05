What technical indicators reveal about RDNT stock

While Radnet Inc has underperformed by -0.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RDNT fell by -0.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.84 to $45.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.94% in the last 200 days.

On June 13, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Radnet Inc (NASDAQ: RDNT) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on March 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for RDNT. Barclays also Upgraded RDNT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $79 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 06, 2024. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on March 06, 2024, and assigned a price target of $48. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RDNT, as published in its report on August 31, 2023. CJS Securities’s report from March 31, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $30 for RDNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Radnet Inc (RDNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.39%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Radnet Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RDNT is recording 847.26K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.79%, with a loss of -2.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $91.71, showing growth from the present price of $70.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RDNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Radnet Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.