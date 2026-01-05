Jabil Inc (JBL) stock on the rise: An overview

While Jabil Inc has overperformed by 5.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JBL rose by 5.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $237.14 to $108.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.77% in the last 200 days.

On July 02, 2025, Stifel started tracking Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) recommending Buy. A report published by Argus on June 18, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for JBL. Barclays Reiterated the rating as Overweight on January 17, 2024, but set its price target from $153 to $151. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for JBL, as published in its report on September 07, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from July 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $110 for JBL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Jabil Inc (JBL)

With JBL’s current dividend of $0.32 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Jabil Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 47.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and JBL has an average volume of 1.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.24%, with a gain of 2.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $262.12, showing growth from the present price of $240.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JBL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jabil Inc Shares?

Electronic Components giant Jabil Inc (JBL) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Jabil Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 53.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.